B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $19.93 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
