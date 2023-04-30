Bank of America Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $71.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NYSE:PHM opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

