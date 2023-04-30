Bank of America Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

ASGN Stock Up 0.9 %

ASGN stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

