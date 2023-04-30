Bank of America Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

