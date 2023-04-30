Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 13,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The stock has a market cap of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 35.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank7

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

