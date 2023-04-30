Barclays Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $260.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

