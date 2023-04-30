Barclays Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $302.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.81.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

