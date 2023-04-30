Barclays Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $152.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.09.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.51. PTC has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

