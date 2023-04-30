Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.35. 17,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.