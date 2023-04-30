Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 553.04% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 317,908 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

