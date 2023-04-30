Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78-3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAX opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

