Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($105.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

