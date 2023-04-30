Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $211.35 million and $1.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.89 or 0.06441670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

