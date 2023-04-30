Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 108,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:BLCM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 373,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

