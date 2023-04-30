Berenberg Bank Downgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($34.44) to €30.00 ($33.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

