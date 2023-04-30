Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BGRY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,570. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 156.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.36%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.