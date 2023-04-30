Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 4,429 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

