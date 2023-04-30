Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

