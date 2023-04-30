Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

