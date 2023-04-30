Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 3,445 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

