Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

