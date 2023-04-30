Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $777,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $63,709,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,778,000 after buying an additional 830,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

