Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

