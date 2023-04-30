Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $346.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.81.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $281.93. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.