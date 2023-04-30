BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

BMRN stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.65.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

