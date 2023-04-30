Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $190.79 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $190.79 million and approximately $595,737.14 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.89 or 0.00040690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,217.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.00407658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00116222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002583 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.71391566 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $574,673.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.