Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 819,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,563. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

