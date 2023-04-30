Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 819,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,563. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.