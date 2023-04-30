BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

