BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

