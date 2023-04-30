Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $291,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,686.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,564.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,251.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,721.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

