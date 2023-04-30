Boston Family Office LLC Buys 201 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

NYSE APD traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.36. 930,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

