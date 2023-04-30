Boston Family Office LLC Has $20.30 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $288.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.90. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $385.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.00.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.