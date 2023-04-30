Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 651,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 214,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 454,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,037. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

