Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,329,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,105. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

