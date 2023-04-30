Boston Family Office LLC Sells 22,349 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 1,353,804 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.