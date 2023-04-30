Boston Family Office LLC Sells 769 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.75. 669,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,027. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.91. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.