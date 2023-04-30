Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $53.36 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

