Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.14-$7.20 EPS.
Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %
BXP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $123.43.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.72.
In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
