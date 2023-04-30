Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.14-$7.20 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

BXP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

