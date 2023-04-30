Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.96 EPS.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,505,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,792. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

