Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 34.1% in April

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $961,445. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

