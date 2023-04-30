Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brickability Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.50 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £205.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

