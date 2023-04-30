Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Short Interest Down 12.1% in April

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown comprises approximately 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTWNW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 27,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,850. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

