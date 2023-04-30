Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
