Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brightcove Stock Up 4.0 %

Brightcove stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,094,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,352,724.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.