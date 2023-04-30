Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $3,253,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
