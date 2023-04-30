Brooktree Capital Management Sells 55,252 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,252 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 595,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 155.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

