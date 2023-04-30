Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.64.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. abrdn plc boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.