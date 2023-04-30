BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair cut BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

BRP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BRP Group stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group



BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

