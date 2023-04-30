BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair cut BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
BRP Group Trading Up 0.5 %
BRP Group stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.