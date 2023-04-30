Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.