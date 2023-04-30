Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

